North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident where two vehicles were badly damaged in The Haywain in South Milford near Selby.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The damage occurred at around 3am on Sunday (May 14), when unknown offenders approached the cars - which were parked together - and used bricks found nearby to smash the windscreens of both vehicles.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are asking anyone to come forward who may have any doorbell or dash cam footage of, or near, the incident which could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Sander.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230086209 when passing on any information to officers.