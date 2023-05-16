On June 24 Scarborough is to host Armed Forces Day, which last year brought thousands of people to the town.

Among those who came to Scarborough in 2022, was the Duke of Kent, who headed a high-powered VIP contingent of royal, military, government, and local dignitaries.

This year, Armed Forces Day will see a packed programme in Scarborough, including displays, parades, music performances, interactive exhibits, and more.

The one-day free event will also see the skies above the town’s South Bay graced by the sights and sounds of aeroplane displays.

On parade at last year's Armed Forces Day in Scarborough (Image: Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD)

These include The Titans Display Team, The Strikemasters, The Starlings Aerobatic Team, and Miles Messenger.

On the ground will be marching bands, military parades, and live demonstrations.

There will also be stalls from charities, partners, and military organisations along the seafront.

Scarborough won the bid to host the annual event in 2018 and preparations were well under way when it had to be postponed first to 2021 and then to 2022.

North Yorkshire Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said the council was “delighted” to show its support for the servicemen and women on the day.

Scarborough Armed Forces Day is to return for 2023 (Image: Adrian Waters)

“Armed Forces Day recognises the important contribution our Armed Forces have made and continue to make to our country and we thank them wholeheartedly for their service,” he said.

“Scarborough Armed Forces Day is one of the biggest and most popular annual events in the country.

“The breath-taking air displays are, for many spectators, the main highlight of the day and after the success of last year’s national event, this year’s line-up will be no exception.

“We look forward to seeing crowds of people enjoy the family-friendly event.”

Children at last year's Armed Forces Day at Scarborough (Image: Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD)

To mark the start of the Armed Forces Day’s week of celebrations, a flag-raising ceremony, led by the Scarborough Charter Mayor, Cllr John Ritchie, will take place at 10.20am on Monday, June 19, at the Town Hall gardens in the town.

Read next:

In attendance will also be the council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman.

The Duke of Kent is welcomed by the Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent, at last year's Armed Forces Day (Image: Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD)

A council spokesperson confirmed that this is a public event, and encouraged residents and visitors to attend.

12,000 people work for the Ministry of Defence in North Yorkshire.

The county was also one of the first places in the UK to have an Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring military personnel and veterans have access to services across the private and public sectors.

Veterans at Armed Forces Day in Scarborough last year (Image: Sgt Ben Maher RLC / MOD)

More information about the displays, parades and activities that make up this year’s Armed Forces Day is to be made available in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit: https://www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk/