A day celebrating the contribution of those in the Armed Forces, reservists, veterans, and their families across North Yorkshire is to take place next month.
On June 24 Scarborough is to host Armed Forces Day, which last year brought thousands of people to the town.
Among those who came to Scarborough in 2022, was the Duke of Kent, who headed a high-powered VIP contingent of royal, military, government, and local dignitaries.
This year, Armed Forces Day will see a packed programme in Scarborough, including displays, parades, music performances, interactive exhibits, and more.
The one-day free event will also see the skies above the town’s South Bay graced by the sights and sounds of aeroplane displays.
These include The Titans Display Team, The Strikemasters, The Starlings Aerobatic Team, and Miles Messenger.
On the ground will be marching bands, military parades, and live demonstrations.
There will also be stalls from charities, partners, and military organisations along the seafront.
Scarborough won the bid to host the annual event in 2018 and preparations were well under way when it had to be postponed first to 2021 and then to 2022.
North Yorkshire Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said the council was “delighted” to show its support for the servicemen and women on the day.
“Armed Forces Day recognises the important contribution our Armed Forces have made and continue to make to our country and we thank them wholeheartedly for their service,” he said.
“Scarborough Armed Forces Day is one of the biggest and most popular annual events in the country.
“The breath-taking air displays are, for many spectators, the main highlight of the day and after the success of last year’s national event, this year’s line-up will be no exception.
“We look forward to seeing crowds of people enjoy the family-friendly event.”
To mark the start of the Armed Forces Day’s week of celebrations, a flag-raising ceremony, led by the Scarborough Charter Mayor, Cllr John Ritchie, will take place at 10.20am on Monday, June 19, at the Town Hall gardens in the town.
Read next:
- Post Office talks with retailer for North Yorkshire store collapse
- Mother of murdered student hopes documentary raises awareness after Bafta win
- Amazing response to fundraiser for dad, 36, fighting cancer
In attendance will also be the council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman.
A council spokesperson confirmed that this is a public event, and encouraged residents and visitors to attend.
12,000 people work for the Ministry of Defence in North Yorkshire.
The county was also one of the first places in the UK to have an Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring military personnel and veterans have access to services across the private and public sectors.
More information about the displays, parades and activities that make up this year’s Armed Forces Day is to be made available in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit: https://www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel