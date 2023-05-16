North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a crash in Hempland Lane opposite the junction with Heworth village that happened at just after 10.30pm last night (May 15).

A police spokesman said: "A Black VW Golf collided with a wall between two residential properties.

"We are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from a woman who was almost hit by the vehicle but was not present when officers arrived at the scene."

If you can help, please email christopher.dalby@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Christopher Dalby.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230087278 when passing information