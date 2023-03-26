Two women and a man were convicted in their absence at Kirklees Magistrates Court.

Jasmine Williams, 31, of Church Fenton Lane, Ulleskelf, near Tadcaster, faces a £771.50 bill for her £5.50 journey from Ulleskelf to York after she was convicted of fare dodging. She must pay a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £5.50 compensation to the train company.

Ellie Mountford, 21, of Crossgate Walk, Camblesforth, faces a £789.70 bill for her £23.70 journey from Scarborough to Goole. She was convicted of fare dodging and ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £23.70 compensation to the train company.

Rian Gray, 19, of South Duffield, near Selby, faces a £774.80 bill for his £8.80 journey from Leeds to Selby after he was convicted of fare dodging. He must pay a £440 fine, £8.80 compensation to the train company, a £176 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Jacob Cook, 32, of Lycett Road, off Tadcaster Road, York, must pay £532.70 consisting of a £220 fine, £64.70 compensation, a £88 statutory surcharge and £160 prosecution costs after he was convicted at South West London Magistrates Court of travelling on the railway beyond the distance he had paid for.