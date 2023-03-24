Peter Woodmansey a student at Bootham School, died of septicaemia at Leeds General Infirmary in December 2019, less than three weeks after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia and despite having responded well to early treatment.

Peter was a keen sportsman and especially enjoyed football so his friends, spearheaded by Charlotte Collinson, from Bootham School and Wigginton Grasshoppers decided that they wanted to mark his birthday every year with a charity football match.

Read next:

At 2pm on Sunday (March 26) the two teams he played for Bootham Old Scholars and Wigginton Grasshoppers will play each other at Bootham Junior School in Rawcliffe Lane.

Candlelighters is a well-known Yorkshire charity that supports the families of children affected by cancer and funds research.

Like many other families in York, Peter’s family have benefitted from their support, both following Peter’s death and earlier when his sister Sarah had neuroblastoma stage 4, an aggressive childhood cancer from which she has recovered.

Now his mother Alison, a retired GP, is coordinating a York-based wing of Candlelighters to be called Team Peter which will bring together York families affected by childhood cancer as a support and fund raising group.

Team Peter will be launched at the match on Sunday and Alison says everyone is welcome to come along.

Entrance is by donation to Candlelighters either through the Just Giving page here or by cash on the day.

Raffle tickets, cakes and other goodies will be sold in aid of Candlelighters on the day and any further donations will be gratefully received.

Friends described Peter as "brilliant, kind and hilarious" adding that he was "loved by all and never failed to brighten up the room."

Friends described Peter as "brilliant, kind and hilarious" adding that he was "loved by all and never failed to brighten up the room."

Speaking at a memorial concert for Peter, one of his friends said: "I have never met a kinder, sweeter, happier boy as Peter. He radiated friendliness, warmth and empathy for others. People were drawn to his goodness and beaming smile. He truly was a very special person and I feel utterly blessed to have known him."