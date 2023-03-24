The officer told York Crown Court David John Bradford’s behaviour was “the most terrifying and disturbing thing that has happened to me”.

He said: “I was absolutely terrified and not only afraid for my own safety but also for my colleagues.

“I didn’t join the police to be assaulted. I didn’t join the police with the prospect of not going home to my family at the end of my shift.”

He said he had since had difficulty sleeping and eating and had received counselling.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said Bradford was angry following the arrest of his partner for assaulting him.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said: “He still doesn’t know what triggered him to go to the drawer (where the hammer was).”

Deputy circuit judge Deborah Sherwin told Bradford: “It is quite clear a red mist descended. You really lost control.”

She said any assault on a police officer was serious.

But drug addict Bradford had taken steps to kick his habit since being remanded in prison and had spent two months behind bars, she said.

She made him subject to a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition Bradford does a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Bradford, 44, of Ouston Lane, Tadcaster, pleaded guilty to affray.

Ms Morrison said police arrested the partner on Janujary 8, 2022. Both the woman and Bradford were very intoxicated.

Bradford wanted to give the woman some methadone but police told him he couldn’t because she was now in police custody.

“He charged at the officer with gritted teeth and clenched fist shouting as he did so,” she said.

Police tried to taser him and he went to a kitchen drawer and got the hammer.

“He charged again at the officer with the hammer in his hand saying “f….. you” as he did so.

He and the officer collided and as they fell to the floor they pulled down a curtain and its support containing rusty nails.

The officer suffered a puncture wound from one of the nails.

Mr Parkin said Bradford was remorseful. He accepted he had acted inappropriately to the situation and made allegations about other people outside the house.

His drug use had increased to the point where it had got out of control.

Since being remanded he had been moved to HMP Leicester where he was isolated from his Tadcaster associates and managed to cut down his methadone prescription.

Bradford had not told the police about his partner assaulting him, but a neighbour had contacted officers after seeing him "struck by a glass wieided" by the partner.

It was better that the couple were apart and didn't see each other, said Mr Parkin.