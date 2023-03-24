The problem affected marred women whose husbands reached pensionable age before 2008. It also impacted widows and those over 80 who were entitled to an ‘enhanced pension’ but were unaware they could have their payments boosted by up to 60 per cent.

The latest DWP update has revealed 46,716 instances of underpayment in the 173,500 cases reviewed between January 11, 2021 and February 28, 2023.

A total of £147 million has been paid to more than 22,000 cases involving a married woman, with an average payment of £6,630 each.

Nearly 10,000 cases of widows being underpaid has resulted in a £113 million pay out, totalling £11,521 each.

Meanwhile, 14,512 over 80s will receive an average of £2,710 each, a £39 million pay out from the DWP.

The DWP said: “In 2020, the Department for Work and Pensions became aware of a number of individuals who had not had their State Pension increased, in accordance with the law, automatically when this should have occurred.

“This prompted the department to take action to investigate the extent of the problem.”