EMERGENCY services were called after four vehicles crashed on a major road near York.

A fire crew from Huntington were called to the crash on the York Outer Ring Road near Clifton Moor at 4.19pm this afternoon (March 23).

On arrival of the crew, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said all occupants were out of their vehicles – and none were trapped following the accident.

The spokesperson added: “Crews carried out an inspection of one vehicle before escorting it to a nearby garage.”