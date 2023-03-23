A VEHICLE flipped onto its roof after a crash in North Yorkshire - and fire crews were called to the scene.

Crews from Filey and Scarborough responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Hunmanby at around 11.15am today (March 23).

During the incident in Bartindale Road, one of the vehicles ended on its roof.

On the arrival of fire crews, all occupants were out of the vehicles and in the care of ambulance crews.

The fire crews made the vehicles and scene safe.