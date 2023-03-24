Jade Greenwell, 22, who lives in Rillington, is to take the leap on April 15 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

She was inspired to raise money for the charity after they helped her dad following his diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (a form of blood cancer) in September 2022.

After undergoing treatment, her dad was given the all clear in February.

Jade said: “Sadly, cancer still has the ability to truly terrify anybody and when I found out my dad had been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma it was heart-breaking.

“Thankfully, it was found early enough and after four cycles of treatment and a month of recuperation he was able to return to work.

“Throughout the time he was being treated, the support provided by Macmillan’s staff was incredible and I just wanted to say a massive thank you and give a little something back.

“I’ve always secretly wanted to do a parachute jump, but the prospect terrified me so it seemed like the best thing to do - a big jump for a big cause!”

Jade, along with her mum and dad, work at Rillington based cable cleats manufacturer, Ellis Patents.

The 22-year-old’s sister and uncle have also worked for the company in the past.

Danny Macfarlane, Ellis Patents managing director, said: “The Greenwell’s are a huge part of the Ellis family and have been for many years, and Jade’s dad coming back to work was a big cause for celebration for us all.

“We’ll definitely be keeping everything crossed on April 15th that Jade’s jump goes well and raises a lot of money.”

To donate to Jade’s jump visit her JustGiving Page, 'Jade's Skydive for Macmillan Cancer Support'.

For more information about Ellis Patents, visit www.ellispatents.co.uk or call 01944 758395.