As The Press reported last night, North Yorkshire Police cordoned off an area of the city centre at about 6.30pm.

Now a spokesman for the force has said: "We received a report at 6.20pm last night (March 22) of a suspect package inside a van parked near to the Aviva building at Wellington Row.

"Officers attended and as a precaution Lendal Bridge was closed, a cordon was put in place and nearby businesses evacuated.

"On closer inspection everything was found to be in order with the package and officers were satisfied that no threat was present.

"The cordon was lifted and bridge reopened at 7pm."