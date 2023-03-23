North Yorkshire Police officers have issued an urgent appeal to locate missing Sheffield man, Adam Perkins who is thought to be in the Great Ayton area.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "24-year-old Adam was last seen and heard from on Monday March 20 at around 8pm when he left his home address in Sheffield to go camping.

"Officers have since located his car in the Great Ayton area and are conducting searches to find Adam. He has visited the area previously to go caving.

"He is described as around 5ft 10in, with a slim build, a light beard and brown hair.

"It is thought he was wearing brown/khaki trousers and a black fleece jacket."

Any immediate sightings of Adam should be reported to North Yorkshire Police by calling officers on 999.

Quote reference number 12230051876 when passing on any information.