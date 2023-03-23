"Mum," it says. "For all you do, you deserve a great big thank you. So here it is: THANK YOU. Lots of love, Andy."

The card was written before Andy jetted off to Turkey on March 6 for what was supposed to be a dream holiday.

When his mum Elaine didn't hear from him that evening to say he had arrived, she contacted the hotel.

The next day, she got a phone call to say he had been found dead in his hotel room.

Elaine - who travelled to Turkey last week to identify Andy's body and arrange for him to be brought home - still doesn't know how he died.

She was told in Turkey that it could be six months before an investigation into Andy's death could be completed.

But she's hoping that a postmortem, which was due to be carried out in York yesterday afternoon, might provide at least some answers.

For now, she's just glad that he is back home in York where he belongs.

"At least he's on home soil," she said.

A corner of the sitting room of the home in New Earswick where Andy, 34, lived with his mum is filled with flowers and cards.

In pride of place is that Mother's Day card from Andy himself. It was kept for Elaine by a family friend.

"When I opened it, I just thought 'Oh, bless him!" Elaine said.

READ MORE:

- York mum's heartbreaking flight to Turkey - to identify son's body

Andy's body was flown back to Gatwick airport on Wednesday last week.

Elaine arrived home on a separate flight to Manchester later the same day.

She told the Press how she had been taken to identify her son's body in Turkey.

She was asked to look through a pane of glass to identify him. That was when it really hit her that her son was dead, she admitted. "I started crying."

Later, after her son's body had been taken to a funeral directors, she was able to see him properly, and give him a final hug.

She still has lots of questions about how Andy died.

Former Huntington School pupil Andy - who was too unwell to work, and lived at home with Elaine in New Earswick - had legs that would often swell up, Elaine said.

She wonders whether he may have developed DVT - deep vein thrombosis - but she just doesn't know.

Family friend Angela Donohue saw Andy on the Friday before he flew out to Turkey.

He was really excited about his forthcoming holiday, she said.

"He was telling me how he'd bought some flip-flops and some sexy clothes, and they were all going to fancy him!" Angela said.

She said Andy had been a larger-than-life character who would always greet her with the phrase 'hiya, sexy'.

But he also had a kind heart, Angela said - and was great with her granddaughter.

"He was a real character - and he had a really good heart!" she said.

Andy's funeral will be at York Crematorium at 3.40pm on April 3.

All are welcome, Elaine said. "No dress code - but Liverpool colours if you want to. He was Liverpool mad!"