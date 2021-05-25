FREE gin and tonic is being offered at two bars in York in celebration of the easing of restrictions.

Bus operator First York is offering a new Group ticket and free York Gin G&Ts to welcome people back into the city centre.

The First Taste of Freedom ticket costs £5 for up to five people to travel together on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday using the First Bus app - a single ticket normally costs £2.

As an extra bonus, two of York Gin’s newly-launched range of canned G&Ts can be enjoyed with every First Taste of Freedom ticket.

The cans are available at Middletons Hotel on Skeldergate or Judge's Lodging on Lendal - customers need to show their activated ticket at the bar to claim their cans.

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First York, said: “We’ve teamed up with York Gin to help local people celebrate as life begins to look more normal in the coming weeks.

"It’s part of our partnerships with York’s businesses to support them and the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

"And what better way than staying local and spending local in leisure and hospitality? Our message to everyone who’s going to enjoy their day out or an evening with friends with a York Gin G&T on us is simple: please leave your car at home."

York Gin sales manager, Adam Cook said: "This is a fantastic initiative by First Bus to encourage people back into the city centre.

"The city really needs support from locals, students and visitors. And the bus is a great way to travel if you’re coming into town for a drink and a chat with friends. A York Gin and Tonic is a great First Taste of Freedom."

York Gin have just launched their cans of gin and tonic. Customers can choose between the classic G&T which uses gold award-winning York Gin London Dry and a bespoke premium light tonic, and the Berry Fizz which also has natural fruit flavours added.

One of the city's hidden gems, Middletons has an idyllic gin garden kitted out with a York Gin bar and parasols, while the Judge’s Lodging has York Gin’s converted horse box in its beer garden.

Adam Wardale, general manager of Middletons Hotel, said: "We’re excited to be working with York Gin on this exciting initiative which will bring much-needed business back to this beautiful city. Both Middletons and Judge’s Lodging are unique properties with stunning outdoor areas, making them the ideal place to enjoy a York Gin with friends.

"We’re a family business with hotels across the country and we pride ourselves on working with local suppliers where possible to help us tell the story of both our properties and the great locations in which they’re based."

York Gin's London Dry Gin won a gold medal at the New York International Spirits Competition 2020 and it has won multiple other medals at the world’s top drinks competitions.

The 250ml cans of both classic G&T and ‘Berry Fizz’ G&T are 6%ABV. The promotion offers two free cans for every ‘First Taste of Freedom’ ticket bought for £5, using the First Bus York app.