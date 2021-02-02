SMALL businesses looking to have a competitive edge are being offered support to make big cost savings while protecting the planet.
The York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has launched the Grow Greener programme which has been specifically developed for SMEs in York and North Yorkshire.
It aims to help them reduce their costs and energy consumption, and lower their carbon footprint.
Run with specialist consultants, Oakdene Hollins, the programme will focus on reviewing working practices to identify efficiencies and new income generation opportunities giving those SMEs a competitive advantage.
The programme is free to take part in, with 20 places available. Interested businesses need to register by Monday, February 22 at www.oakdenehollins.com/sme-circularity
SMEs who trade business-to-business, excluding those in agriculture, can take advantage of the Resource Efficient Business programme (REBiz), set up by the LEP and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Similar to the Grow Greener programme, REBiz can help businesses reduce energy usage and cut waste. It includes a free audit worth £1,200, longer-term consultancy and a potential grant up to £40,000 to support recommended measures (details at www.the-lep.com/business-support/growth-support/resource-efficiency-and-the-circular-economy/ ).
Sue Jefferson, deputy chair of the LEP’s Business Board said: “Programmes such as Grow Greener and ReBiz will provide practical support for businesses to benefit from. They will also help realise our region’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2034 and carbon negative by 2040. Our region’s Reshaping Plan- to become a greener, fairer, stronger economy- is key to this and we, as a LEP and Growth Hub, are committed to supporting businesses to achieve this transformation.”