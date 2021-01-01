THE LESS mobile members of a Ryedale care home have been vaccinated against Covid-19 following a doctor's home visit.

Some of the home's residents were able to visit the doctor's Pickering surgery by minibus in mid-December and get their first jabs.

But the rest were not physically able to make the trip.

So Dr James Coppack took a team from his surgery to Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering to administer the vaccine.

The home's managing director Mike Padgham said: "I know it isn’t straightforward to store and transport the vaccine, so I am really grateful to the team from Pickering Medical Centre for coming out to Alba Rose today, they have really shown the way.

"We were concerned over how the remainder of the residents were going to get their vaccination as we know there are challenges in taking the vaccine into care and nursing homes,

"But thanks to the commitment of Dr Coppack and his team at the surgery those obstacles were overcome today, and all Alba Rose residents and staff have now had their first vaccination. We cannot thank them enough."

All the residents will need a second jab in due course to get the full protection.