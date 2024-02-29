In September 2020 Dav3 Myers and Si King, known as the Hairy Bikers, stayed overnight at the Talbot Hotel/

The following day, the popped across the road to the Talbot Yard in Malton to chat to business owners while filming for their new series for BBC Two

Paul Potts, from Food 2 Remember, said at the time: “It was great to meet the Hairy Bikers at Food 2 Remember. Two great blokes and they loved the Talbot Yard food court.”

The following spring Malton again featured on the BBC Two show 'The Hairy Bikers Go North'.

Starting in Scarborough, the bikers visited Aike, before travelling on to the Talbot Yard in Malton where they discovered the art of making the perfect macaron with Frenchman Florian Poirot, who is now an adopted Yorkshireman.

Speaking then Director of Visit Malton, Tom Naylor-Leyland, said: "There are good days, bad days… and then days when the the Hairy Bikers visit Malton. Fellas, you were charming, supportive and so funny. Thank you, it was an honour to host you."