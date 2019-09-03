A NORTH Yorkshire car dealer has invited customers to share in their ‘2020 vision’ by pushing the boat out this September to offer two major offers throughout the month.
Ryedale Garages, which specialises in servicing Kia and Vauxhall vehicles as well as selling new and used cars, launched the two offers as part of its ongoing to evolve and improve their business over the next year.
Firstly, one lucky customer will win £500 of Love2shop vouchers – to be entered into the prize draw, all you have to do is visit the showroom and test drive a vehicle.
Secondly, the family-owned dealer is offering two years free servicing on all nearly-new and used vehicles purchased in September.
Founded in 1946, Ryedale Garages has more than seven decades of experience in the motor trade, and operating from a base in Kirkbymoorside, in Ryedale, complete with workshops and showroom.
The garage’s product line-up includes new and used cars from a variety of manufacturers, and as an authorised repairer, it also offers warranty repairs, MOTs, and servicing for Vauxhall and Kia models.
For a limited time, Ryedale Garages will also enter every user who likes and shares its Facebook page into a prize draw to win another £100 of Love2shop vouchers. The closing date is Monday, September 9.
To enter, visit the Facebook page by clicking here, and follow the instructions to be in with a chance to win.
For more information, contact the Ryedale Garages team on 01751 431 434.