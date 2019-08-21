AN AWARD-WINNING car dealership has thrown its weight behind local grassroots sport.

JB Motors, in Malton, has announced it has entered into a new partnership with nearby Malton Community Sports Centre as a major sponsor of the local sports hub.

Malton Community Sports Centre provides sports classes, coaching, facilities, and equipment to Malton and the surrounding area, as well as community initiatives and programmes.

JB Motors, which earlier this year was named one of the top dealerships in the country in the 2019 Vauxhall Customer Excellence Awards, has a longstanding history with the sports centre.

The sponsorship deal represents the latest step in a long and mutually beneficial relationship between the two organisations.

Jamie Rowley, community sports manager at Malton Community Sports Centre, said: “Local businesses coming on-board to help support what we do four our community is massively helpful.

“Everything they give is invested directly back into activities, equipment, and new initiatives, for people aged from age 3 to 94!

“JB Motors have previously done things like sponsor kit for our children’s football teams, which for a small organisation with limited resources, is a huge help. They’ve been a great partner.”

Graham Harding, general sales manager for JB Motors, said: “Our belief is that, as a prominent Malton business, we have a responsibility to take an active role in our local community.

“It’s always been a pleasure to support Malton Community Sports Centre in the past, and we’re very pleased to grow our relationship and become a major sponsor this year.

“We hope our customers will be pleased to know that when they buy a car from JB Motors, they’re also supporting local sport and community togetherness for people of all ages.”

JB Motors sells a range of new and pre-owned Vauxhall cars, as well as offering servicing, MOT Tests, warranty repairs, and vehicle software enhancements to North Yorkshire and the surrounding area.

