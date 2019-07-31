FAMILY business, Jos Richardson & Son Ltd, are delighted to announce that Middleton Service Station, at Pickering, is once again open for business.

The filling station and convenience store, based in the village of Middleton, had been closed for re-development since the end of April 2019. Works to the forecourt and shop have taken around 12 weeks, and the site is vastly improved.

The store has changed to SPAR, and has had a completely new shop-fit, making it light, bright and modern. The store will offer an enhanced range of groceries, confectionary and fresh produce, as well as a large off-licence, hot-food-to-go kitchen, and Costa coffee machine.

A new addition to the retail offering will be Cook, a premium, frozen food brand with a delicious range of high-end ready meals. Complementing this will be a range of premium wines and local ales.

The fuel offering will now come from Shell, meaning that customers can benefit from their premium range of fuels and lubricants, the innovative Shell Go loyalty programme, and the Fill Up and Go Shell App, which allows customers to pay from their car.

Improvements to the forecourt include a new canopy, new tanks and pumps, two Washtec jet wash machines, and air, water and screenwash refilling stations. The site has also undergone an extensive clean-up operation to ensure that it complies with environmental regulations, and will do so for many years to come.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director Joseph Richardson, said: “We bought Middleton in 2018 because we saw that it had potential for re-development. We are thrilled that the works have been completed on schedule and to our high standards. We believe that the new and improved Middleton Service Station will offer customers a best in class forecourt experience.”

Jos Richardson & Son have seven sites in their portfolio, which include Glews Services at Goole; Longs Corner Garage at Howden; York Road Garage at Escrick; Snaith Hall Filling Station in Snaith; as well as Filey and Primrose Valley Service Stations on the East Coast.

Joseph continued: “The site has a good local reputation, and we want to continue offering the people of Middleton and surrounding areas the highest standards of customer service and value. I want to thank my colleagues and partners for all their hard work in pulling off this scheme, and we look forward to opening our doors and welcoming our customers back.”

Jos Richardson & Son Ltd is a family business, established in Goole 127 years ago. Currently run by the fifth generation of Richardsons, they operate seven forecourts in Yorkshire. They also run a Used Car Dealership, with Bosch Service Centre and a 70-bay Truck Stop, in Goole.

