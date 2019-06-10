A FIGHT broke out in a North Yorkshire seaside town and spilled onto a road.

North Yorkshire Police said it happened on Ramshill Road in Scarborough at around 10.15pm on Friday and involved three men.

A spokesperson for the force added that it took place in the street, "at one point stopping traffic as the fight spilled into the road."

The force confirmed that three men from the local area have since been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are urged to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1278 Coles.

Quote reference number 12190103035.