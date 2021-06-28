A MAJOR road resurfacing scheme in York has been postponed until further notice - because it might interfere with too many funerals.
Cemetery Road - where York Cemetery is situated - was due to close next month to allow for resurfacing.
Signs warned motorists that parking would be suspended between July 12 and 16, from 9.30 am to 4.30pm, with any vehicles left parked set to be towed away.
But now a series of new signs have appeared stating: 'Works postponed until further notice.'
City of York Council said it was issuing a letter to residents today or tomorrow explaining the reason but the authority always tried to plan works in a way that minimised the impact on the local area.
"Following representations from local communities, and taking into consideration the number of funerals planned for the week in question, we have made the decision to postpone these works," said a spokesperson.
"The works will be reprogrammed to take place later on in the year. Once further details have been finalised we will be in-touch to confirm when the works will be taking place, and provide at least one months’ notice."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.