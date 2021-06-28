VANDALS struck smashing the windows of six cars.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating criminal damage to six cars at Dene Park in Harrogate between 4am and 5am on Saturday (June 26).
The vehicles had their windows smashed with stones and other objects, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Police enquiries in the neighbourhood are ongoing, including a trawl of council and private CCTV which covers the area.
"Three youths wearing dark hooded tops were seen in the area around the incidents. They are asked to come forward to assist the investigation.
"Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Cleary. You can also email jonathan.cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210147382.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.