YORK Crown Court heard this week that a man had been disqualified from driving continuously for the last 17 years.
James Daniel Lettice, 46, had not committed a motoring offence for several years and had long completed the last driving ban he had been given.
But, the court heard, in 2004 he was ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban for aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent.
He has yet to pass the test. So by law he remains disqualified from driving and cannot drive legally alone, even if he is not serving a complete ban.
Following his latest ban, the earliest the man who lives on a boat in the centre of York can take the test is late June 2022.
If he doesn't take the test he will continue to be disqualified.
The maximum sentence for driving whilst disqualified is six months.
