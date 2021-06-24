SQUATTER Patrick Thelwell has told how he would like wasteland near York Barbican to become a venue for Public Assemblies, giving the people of York a chance to give their views on the city's future.
Paul, who is occupying land off Kent Street which has lain empty for 15 years since the old Barbican swimming pool and car park closed, said he also hoped it would host live music.
He revealed he was already creating a radical library in a shed which he was building, and the squat was winning strong support from York residents, with people donating items such as plants and £775 to a Gofundme fundraising site.
Patrick, a Green Party member, said he was squatting there 24/7, living on site in a boat which he had owned for some years and had taken on to the site, where he was being joined at times by supporters.
He said he had collected numerous bags of rubbish which had been dumped over the site over the past 15 years, which he intended to dispose of.
The Press reported yesterday how signs had been placed on fencing around the site, proclaiming: 'Barbican Community Centre' and ''Cut off rent, your money is better spent.'
Persimmon, which owns the site, has not yet commented on the squat but is expected to do so later today
