FORMER team GB swimmer Mark Foster is calling on people across York to take the plunge and sign up for the first ever Swimathon Festival.

In a major celebration of swimming, the festival will see Swimathon and Open Water Swimathon events taking place on the same weekend for the first time between September 10-12.

Participating pools and venues include Yearsley Swimming Pool in Clifton.

Mark, who is an advocate for keeping community pools open, is urging people of all ages and abilities to take part in the sponsored event which raises money for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and the Swimathon Foundation.

With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m, up to a triple 5k, and a new 30.9k option - the Swimathon Festival offers a challenge for all open water or pool swimmers whether they’re early divers or evening dippers, fast lane speedsters or leisurely lappers. People can also participate individually or as part of a team.

If swimmers can’t make one of the organised sessions, they can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from September 3-19, and choose a time and venue that suits them.

After a challenging year that has seen pools, swimmers and charities lose out due to the impact of the pandemic, Mark is helping to champion the positive power of swimming.

He said: “I have been involved with Swimathon for around 10 years now, and in the current climate, this year’s event feels more important than ever, both for getting the nation active again and for helping the charities that so need it. Covid has stopped so much — there are a lot of people out there that still need help and diseases that need research. Those things don’t just go away.

“We know that swimming is a wonderful boost for both physical and mental health, but it can also be a great help to charities. It’s been great seeing so many people back in the water, and with Swimathon combining two of their great events this year, I am looking forward to what will be a brilliant celebration of both swimming and charity in September.”

Swimathon, which is the world’s biggest annual swimming fundraiser, has raised more than £55 million for charities since it began in 1986. This year will also see the Swimathon Foundation donate £2.50 from every entry fee to help protect Swimathon venues for the future.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “Swimathon is such a fun and simple way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming - all while supporting incredible charities.

"It really doesn’t matter if you’re not the fittest or the fastest. I hope swimmers young and old, new and experienced will grab their caps and costumes and dive in to help us keep making transformative steps in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Mark Winton, head of community fundraising at Marie Curie, said: “We’re so excited that pools have re-opened and people can once again take the plunge and make a splash while helping raise vital donations for Marie Curie.

"At Marie Curie, we rely on the support of the amazing public to ensure our nurses can keep caring for people at the end of their lives and that grieving people in the UK can get the care and support they need. Every penny raised helps us make a difference to the end of life care people in the UK receive.”

Sign up to the Swimathon Festival 2021 at swimathon.org.