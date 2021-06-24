CYCLISTS will be able to try a new electric bike before they buy it and then get a discount on the price, due to government funding.
Anyone who lives or works in York will be able to borrow an e-bike from participating shops for seven days. After the trial, they get a £300 discount on an e-bike. Electric bikes can be pricey, costing anywhere between £500 and thousands of pounds.
The Department for Transport has awarded City of York Council £133,040 for the scheme, which launches next month.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: "This scheme offers residents a new opportunity to experience and enjoy the benefits that e-cycles bring, before deciding whether or not to make the switch to electric cycling.
"The offer could enable drivers to leave their car at home more often, active cyclists to take on longer journeys or heavier loads or else support those with limited mobility or fitness to access the benefits of cycling with standard e-cycles and adapted e-cycles available."