VITAL flood defence work is proceeding at one city centre site - even as the Environment Agency has had to delay work on two other schemes because of spiralling costs put down to the Covid pandemic.

An Environment Agency spokesperson confirmed today that a 'site compound' has already been established on the playing field in Rowntree Park so construction work can take place on the Clementhorpe section of the York Flood Alleviation scheme, between Skeldergate Bridge and Millennium Bridge.

Work will begin soon on digging a 240-metre-long, six-metre-deep trench along Terry Avenue, to install a semi permeable barrier that will prevent flood waters from passing underneath above-ground flood defences.

Once completed, the improved Clementhorpe defences will provide better flood protection to 135 homes and businesses.

As The Press revealed earlier this week, two flood defence schemes - at Tang Hall Beck and Osbaldwick Beck, and at Clifton Ings and Rawcliffe - have been put on hold.

The agency says it faces extra costs of £1.5 million as a result of the Covid pandemic, which it claims led to supplier delays, an increase in the cost of materials and delays due to lockdown.

The Clementhorpe scheme is going ahead, however.

An Agency spokesperson said construction work over the last month had focussed on Terry Avenue. This was to 'meet the road safety requirements and investigation work to identify underground services and drains'.

Parts of Terry Avenue are expected to remained closed for 12 months - and in the next few weeks more of the street will be closed.

"Currently, the closure runs from Skeldergate Bridge to just north of Clementhorpe Road," the spokesperson said. "However, in the next few weeks, the closure will extend south to the Dukes Wharf entrance, preventing access to Clementhorpe Road.

"The closure and disruption caused is regrettable but very necessary because of the work we will be doing in the area."

That work includes digging a 240-metre-long, six-metre-deep trench, in stages, along Terry Avenue, to install a semi permeable barrier. "This work will prevent flood waters from passing underneath above-ground flood defences and flooding low-lying areas of Clementhorpe," the spokesperson said. "The section of road closed helps protect the public whilst the work is carried out. Large machinery is now in operation and works will soon escalate, with deep excavation work starting."

Diversion routes have been agreed for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, following consultations with users of Terry Avenue, the Agency says. Road safety measures include the installation of pedestrian crossings, speed cushions, passing places, traffic lights and traffic signage. Several road safety audits have also been carried out.