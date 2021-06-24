PORTRAITS of almost 50 senior army officers, some nearly 200 years old, will be returning ‘home’ today to the Army’s former Northern Command HQ in Fishergate.
The portraits, of the army generals who have commanded Northern Command down the years - including one of a Victoria Cross winner - were moved when the building, now the Tower House business centre, was sold by the Army many years ago. They were sent to Imphal Barracks in 1958 and for many years they have been stored in the Kohima Museum.
The Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick will be on hand today for the return of the portraits to their original home - as will senior Army officers. Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Balfour, CO of 2 Signals Regiment, said: “The military has been a fundamental part of the city of York for hundreds of years. I am grateful to Tower House for adopting our portraits and displaying them where we can all benefit from their presence.”