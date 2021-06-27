CHARITIES struggling to survive in North Yorkshire have a new champion in their corner.

Jane Colthup has become Community First Yorkshire's chief executive at a crucial time as the rural, voluntary and community sector continues to suffer from the impact of the pandemic.

She takes over from Leah Swain who held the role for ten years, and joins from Northgate Public Services, having previously worked as a management consultant with local authorities.

Community First Yorkshire is an influential, regional body that is often the first port of call for voluntary and community organisations, social enterprises and rural areas seeking practical support.

David Sharp, chair of trustees at Community First, said: "Jane is a strong leader with a wealth of experience which will help us build on our work to support voluntary organisations, community groups and rural communities across Yorkshire.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jane to ensure that support, whether that be funding, training, networking or advocacy, for local people and communities is strengthened in our region.”

Jane said it was an important time for the voluntary sector. "Community First Yorkshire has played a critical role in supporting charities and community groups as they have struggled to cope with demands for services and funding shortages since the pandemic began. The way the organisation has adapted to deliver support and training online has been truly impressive.I firmly believe that strong and resilient voluntary and community organisations in North, South and West Yorkshire are critical to helping the sector to provide vital support to the communities they serve to help our region thrive."

“It’s a privilege to be taking up the reins as chief executive and building on Leah’s fantastic work, and I’m looking forward to bringing my passion for communities, and experience of making change happen, to the organisation.”