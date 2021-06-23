RESIDENTS at Boroughbridge Manor care home, in Boroughbridge, were delighted with the arrival of flowers which were donated by the local Morrison’s supermarket.
Boroughbridge Manor’s life enrichment programme includes a variety of different activities, with flower arranging being one of the most popular. The care home said the flowers had been very well received, and had brightened the gardens for the residents to enjoy now the warmer weather is here.
Krzysztof, general manager at Boroughbridge, said: “It was a lovely surprise for our residents and it’s perfect to support our flower arranging classes. The reaction we received from our residents was priceless and we really appreciate the kind donations from Morrison’s.”
Boroughbridge Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.
The company says it is committed to delivering personalised care at its care homes and hospitals.