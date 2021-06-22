A BUS company has slashed the cost of a return ticket from York to Leeds to just £1.
Cityzap says the move will be a welcome midweek boost for the visitor economy in the two cities.
The bargain low fare is available every Wednesday on the company's ‘Sky Class’ luxury buses, which run direct between the two cities every 30 minutes during the day.
And for those who decide to make an evening of it and stay out late, the £1 day return tickets can be used to travel home to York - or Leeds - on Coastliner buses between the two cities.
Parent company Transdev’s commercial director Paul Turner said: “This amazing £1 Wednesday day return deal on our Cityzap ‘Sky Class’ buses is our way to encourage people to safely rediscover the attractions on our doorstep this summer - such as the great shopping, leisure attractions, museums and galleries in Leeds, or the Minster, Jorvik Viking Centre, Castle Museum and Chocolate Story plus many more in York.
“Wednesday is traditionally one of our quieter days of the week, and so we have plenty of space on our luxury double deck buses for everyone to relax and enjoy the journey. Customers can use our Transdev Go mobile app to see how much space there is on board their bus before travelling – and we’ll keep a close eye on how many people are travelling, and provide additional capacity where needed.” Go to www.transdevbus.co.uk/cityzap.