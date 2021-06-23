ELDERLY residents of a Knaresborough care home teamed up with children from a nearby nursery for a proper outdoor picnic to celebrate International Picnic Day on June 18.
Residents of the Thistle Hill care home were joined by children from the Red Kite Nursery for a picnic on rugs and blankets laid out in the care home’s garden. They tucked into hampers prepared at the home - which included ice cream cones and other sweet delights.
Thistle Hill general manager Mandy Scott said: “It meant so much to our residents to see the children laughing and playing. We’ve decided to have more picnics this year. Even if it looks as though rain clouds are brewing!”