RAIL passengers are facing major disruption next month as 450 metres of track between York and Church Fenton are upgraded - but Network Rail says they will benefit from smoother, more reliable services when the work is finished.
A spokesperson said that between the last service on Friday July 2 and the first train on Monday July 5, track will be lifted on the line running through Ulleskelf station, and further upgrade work will mean changes to Northern’s Sunday service throughout July.
They said that on July 3 and 4, Northern trains between Blackpool North and York will start/end at Leeds, Northern services between Sheffield and York will start/end at Moorthorpe, with buses between Moorthorpe and York, and buses will replace TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York.
Northern services between Leeds and York on July 3 will start/end at Micklefield, with buses between Micklefield and York and on July 4, trains between Leeds and York will be diverted and start/end at Selby, with buses between Selby and York. Passengers should check journeys in advance via National Rail Enquiries.