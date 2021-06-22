A man approached a group of women in York city centre and tried to pass himself off as a plainclothes police officer.
He told them he was searching for a sex offender, offered to walk them home, and asked for personal details including their names, addresses and social media accounts.
The women did not believe him, and he left after they approached other people for help. The incident happened at about 9.40pm on Thursday night in Piccadilly.
North Yorkshire Police are investigating, and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident - or who has been approached in a similar way.
"A genuine police officer will identify themselves by showing you their warrant card," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
"This is proof of their identity and authority. If you want to verify their identity, you can ask for their collar number and call 101 to check they are who they claim to be."
The man is described as white, aged in his mid 20s-30s, 5ft 10ins tall, with short gingery/light brown hair and a short beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing shorts, a brown t-shirt or polo shirt and flip-flops.
Anyomne with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12210141808, or email Ffion.Twomlow@northyorkshire.police.uk.
