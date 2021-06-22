PLANNED flood defence schemes to protect almost 400 homes in York are on hold - after the cost of the projects increased.

The Environment Agency has confirmed that plans for two of its flood defence schemes - at Tang Hall Beck and Osbaldwick Beck and at Clifton Ings and Rawcliffe - are being reviewed.

The organisation also faces extra costs of £1.5 million as a result of the pandemic, which led to supplier delays, an increase in the cost of materials and delay to works due to lockdown.

Ben Hughes, flood risk manager at the Environment Agency said: “We are reviewing proposals to reduce flood risk to the areas of Tang Hall Beck, Osbaldwick Beck, and Clifton Ings and Rawcliffe because the cost of our preferred options increased.

"We’re committed to finding the best solution to reduce flood risk in these areas of York as part of the overall scheme which will better protect 2,000 homes and businesses.

“Additional costs have also occurred because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, mainly because of supplier delays, increased cost of materials and delay to works because of lockdown restrictions which stopped site visits.

"An increase in costs can be a normal challenge to face during major flood defence schemes that take several years to build and these costs will not impact the delivery of the rest of the scheme."

Plans to lengthen and raise the height of the flood barrier in Clifton Ings and Rawcliffe were given planning permission in September 2019 and the project aims to protect 134 homes.

The work was due to be completed by the end of this year, but work has not begun on site and is now delayed.

The scheme was budgeted to cost £13 million, but the price has now increased to £20.6 million.

An Environment Agency report says: "Following approval of our planning application in 2019, we have continued to make progress towards discharging all planning conditions and finalise a contract for the work with our contractor.

"However, we have encountered several difficulties, including sourcing the right type of clay for the embankment, which has then affected the design of the scheme. We are still in the process of resolving these issues and recognise that the start date for this scheme is likely to be delayed as a result."

Plans to reduce the risk of flooding to 263 homes near Tang Hall and Osbaldwick becks are also on hold.

The Environment Agency had earmarked £8.2 million for a scheme to open up a culvert - an underground pipe - which currently takes Osbaldwick Beck and Tang Hall Beck under St Nicholas Fields reserve.

But the organisation has gone back to the drawing board after finding the work would be too disruptive, with a report saying the design would "require the removal of a huge amount of soil from the site, bringing large construction lorries into the area via residential roads".

It adds: "Having decided that this would have serious environmental impacts and also affect local residents, we are continuing to explore other options that would create less disturbance."

The Environment Agency says technical issues and associated cost increases mean plans for flood defences at Tang Hall Beck and Osbaldwick Beck are under review and extra funding may be needed depending on future proposals.

Work has now begun on several other flood defence schemes across the city - with construction underway in Clementhorpe, Bishopthorpe, Museum Gardens, Marygate and Lendal Arch.

Mr Hughes added: “When we look at building a flood scheme, our primary aim is to protect homes and businesses from flooding, and looking at the river catchment as a whole, we design the best possible scheme that’s the most technically feasible, environmentally sustainable and economically viable, after consultation with the public."