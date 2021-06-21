A NEW public body in charge of train services should be based in York, according to council leaders.

City of York Council boss Keith Aspden has written to Government asking for the new Great British Railways headquarters to be based at York Central.

The Department for Transport announced in May that the new Great British Railways body will be created to own the rail infrastructure, set most fares and timetables, integrate the railways, collect fare revenue and run and plan the network.

It will be launched in 2023.

Cllr Aspden and leader of North Yorkshire County Council Carl Les have written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP to push for the headquarters of the organisation to be based at York Central.

Their letter says: “Given York and North Yorkshire’s existing strengths in the sector, it would seem to be the ideal location for Great British Railways.

“As well as benefiting from a highly skilled workforce within the region, the opportunity to support the Northern Powerhouse would provide a significant levelling-up input to our area.

“Basing such a flagship organisation in an area outside existing core cities, which has clear potential but has not benefited from some of the previous major investments, would be a strong message of support, not only to our sub-region but the whole of the North of England.”

They say York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership are currently putting together information for civil servants to prove that York would be an “incredibly strong fit” for the headquarters.

There are around 5,000 rail jobs based in York already – representing about 10 per cent of the national rail industry.

Train operators based in York include LNER, Northern Railway and Grand Central.

Network Rail employs 1,000 people in York and its training hub is based in the city.

Cllr Aspden said: “York is the heart of the rail industry in the north, with our existing rail links, sector jobs and highly skilled workforce, so it would make perfect sense for the headquarters of the Government’s flagship rail body to be based in the city.

“This would see a concrete commitment from the Government to their levelling up ambitions, bringing jobs and investment to York and the north.

“The York Central site is one of the most iconic and exciting city centre developments in the country.

“Having already secured funding for enabling infrastructure which is now underway, the timing would be perfect to make this home for Great British Railways, alongside a future Civil Service Hub.

“I look forward to working with the city’s and region’s representatives and key partners to secure this major opportunity for York.”

The Department for Transport has been approached for a comment.