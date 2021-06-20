RESIDENTS in a village near York decided to honour their local shopkeeper with a surprise birthday celebration as he turns 70.

Villagers in Stockton on the Forest turned out in force at the front of the village’s Fox Inn yesterday afternoon to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and give three cheers when Tom Loose turned up, expecting simply to have a birthday meal.

Tom has run The Village Stores, in The Village, for more than 30 years, selling groceries, household goods, newspapers, magazines, fresh bread and cakes, and confectionery.

Over the decades, he has raised tens of thousands of pounds for three charities, Macmillan Cancer Support, the RNLI and Help for Heroes.

Much of the money has been raised by him taking in unwanted old bikes, doing them up and then selling them.

Tom was presented yesterday with a special birthday book signed by more than 300 residents, many of whom wrote moving messages of thanks, and he was showered with gifts including a cake, a special mug, a T-shirt declaring ‘one of a kind, vouchers to go gliding and an envelope containing £550.

He was also handed an English Heritage-style blue plaque, to put on the wall at his shop, which states: “Celebrating ‘our village gem.’ Tom Loose. Born 22nd June 1951. Thank you for your kindness, generosity and service over the years. Best wishes, your customers and friends.”

Villager Sally Forrest, who organised the celebrations, with assistance from pub landlady Lisa Travers, told Tom: “Thank you for being our village hub.

"You are very treasured. You deserve it.”

She told villagers: “I think he is an absolute star. He works seven days a week. He is always welcoming.

"He takes bicycles in and does them up and sells them for charity, which is fabulous I think we should value him.”

Tom said: "Thank you everyone so much for your gifts and good wishes, and for coming."

The former lorry driver said he had loved every day in the job, which involves him getting up as early as 4.30am to deal with the newspapers, and working long into the evening after the shop has closed, cleaning and re-stocking the premises.