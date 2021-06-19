BUSINESSES are being warned that they could face spot checks and inspections to make sure they are continuing to abide by Covid restrictions.
The Health and Safety Executive said: "Businesses of any size, in any sector, can receive an unannounced call or visit to check they are Covid-secure.”
It said that after the Government delayed the full lifting of Covid restrictions in England by four weeks, businesses needed to continue to have Covid-secure measures in place.
"It’s vital at this stage that businesses don’t become complacent and continue to have measures in place to manage the risk from Coronavirus and ensure workers are following them," it said.
"The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is working with local authorities to carry out spot checks and inspections on businesses. These are taking place in all areas, to check that businesses have Covid-secure measures in place to keep workers, visitors and customers safe."
It said that where businesses weren’t managing the risk, action would be taken, ranging from advice to issuing enforcement notices and stopping certain work practices until they are made safe, and where businesses failed to comply, this could lead to prosecution.
