PUPILS at a York school got to delve in to the past when an archaeologist dropped in.

St Lawrence’s CE School in York had a visit from Dr Stephanie Piper, associate lecturer in archaeology and director of study in Mesolithic Archaeology from the University of York.

She visited Year 3 and brought in lots of ancient artifacts.

Year 3 teacher Gareth Jones said pupils were extremely taken by the huge horn of an Auroch- now extinct- which was discovered in the River Humber. They compared it to a modern day cow and were astounded with the size difference.

Mr Jones said: “ We are really trying to build links with the local community and provide opportunities for our pupils here at St Lawrence’s. In the last couple of years, trips and experiences have been difficult so it was really nice to have an expert in class with us, with real life resources and memorable learning experiences. Stephanie spoke with a lot of passion which transferred to the children.We really appreciate her coming in, especially with our close location and we hope to do more work with York University.

"Pupils loved the experience and it really sparked their curiosity about archaeology, history and also aspirations of their own; one day going to university to follow a passion."

Steph shared some pendants that had been found from the Stone Age period and showed pupils how to make their own using flint and stone tools.

Pupils successfully pierced holes in their flint and wove grass to make the other part of the necklaces and proudly took them home.