A DOCTOR in York, who set up a group working to promote green and sustainable living in the area, has been nominated for a Community Pride award.

Rumina Onac, a GP at the Old School Medical Practice, has been nominated for both the Health Service Hero and the Person of the Year prizes in this year’s awards.

Rumina has been nominated for her work setting up Sustainable Practices York (SPY) - a group of 18 GP surgeries across the Vale of York which aims to support changes in practice by lowering the carbon footprint of health services in a way that also improves the health of patients.

The initiatives she put in place at her own GP surgery won a prestigious national Green Impact Health Award - inspiring other practices to follow her lead.

Giving up her weekends to administer vaccines at the York Vaccine Hub, Rumina implemented a widespread system of recycling to reduce waste generated by the vaccination programme.

After her shift vaccinating the York community, Rumina still finds time to organise and lead litter picks in her local area, helping to improve the local environment for residents of Heworth and beyond.

Rumina also runs a popular blog, called ‘The Greening of Life’ on which the doctor encourages and promotes greener living in York.

Buffy Breakwell, who nominated Rumina, said: “We think we have our own local hero in Rumina, who works tirelessly to improve life for her patients, her community and the planet,

“Rumina is a passionate believer that community arts can have a positive impact on her patients’ mental health and wellbeing - and even finds time to accompany a children’s choir and sing and play in music groups herself.”

In this year’s Community Pride awards, there will be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Health Service Hero, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Child of the Year and Best Community Project.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN, or on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 25. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.