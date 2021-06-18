FIREFIGHTERS in York sent a special message on a landmark day for a brave 12-year-old.

As The Press previously reported, York boy William Rhodes needs regular blood transfusions just to stay alive. William suffers from Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare form of bone marrow failure and needs blood transfusions in Leeds every three weeks.

Yesterday (June 17) was a big day for the Millthorpe School pupil as he was due to receive his 200th transfusion and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service took time out from an exercise on the River Ouse to send him a good luck video message and invite him to come and have a ride on the aerial ladder platform.

Sharing the video message on Twitter, Station manager Tony Walker said: "North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue wish William all the best for today for his 200th blood transfusion. Stay brave little man, you are an inspiration to us all."

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue wish William all the best for today for his 200th blood transfusion. Stay brave little man, you are an inspiration to us all. #Hero #DiamondBlackfananemia @theyorkmix @yorkpress @NorthYorksFire @fire_huntington pic.twitter.com/OigM7cw4OX — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) June 17, 2021

William Rhodes with his sister, Grace, 7

William's mum, Caroline says the importance of blood donation can’t be underestimated.

“I think people give blood and think it’s for people who have operations or who have been involved in accidents, but people like William need them just to stay alive,” said Caroline.

“I think it’s good for people who give blood to see that their gift is saving lives and to show people that it’s so simple and easy to do. I give blood and so do many of my friends and it makes you feel so good to know that doing something so small, but it can save a person’s life. It takes an hour of your time every three months, but it makes such a massive difference. Without it William would not be here.”

Diamond Blackfan Anaemia means William’s bone marrow does not produce any of its own red blood cells, without red blood cells we cannot survive.

William receives a red cell blood transfusion at Leeds General Infirmary and also attends other hospital appointments to monitor his major organs, as they can become fatally damaged by a build-up of excess iron caused by the transfusions. He takes medication to remove iron build up from his liver and heart.

Caroline said: “William has never known anything different, he just gets on with it and he’s really enjoying it at Millthorpe, all the teachers are great and really do show their support.

"I'd also like to say thank you to all the staff at the LGI who take care of William."

Click here to find out more about giving blood.