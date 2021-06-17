A MAN has been arrested following a cross border drugs operation.
North Yorkshire Police say that officers from Harrogate's drugs team, Operation Expedite, in Skipton, have arrested a man on suspicion of drug supply, Proceeds of Crime Act and driving offences.
A police spokesman said: "At 6pm on June 16, plain clothes officers were conducting proactive patrols when they sighted a vehicle of interest on Keighley Road.
"A drugs search was conducted on the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle. A significant amount of cash located and the man also failed a roadside drug wipe.
"The Op Expedite officers then attended an address in Earby, Lancashire, to conduct a search of the suspect’s property. This uncovered a large quantity of cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis oil and a large quantity of suspected Xanax tablets, a Class C drug."
During the searches officers also located nearly £2.5k in cash and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and high end designer clothing.
The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Comments are closed on this article.