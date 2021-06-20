DEMAND is growing for more people to take on security and steward roles in York.

The vacancies have arisen after indoor hospitality reopened on May 17 in a boost to hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, which have been battered by lengthy Covid-19 restrictions, and the return of events.

“We are still working with hospitality employers,” said Wendy Mangan, of York JobCentre Plus which has run targeted training programmes with companies such as the city's new Malmaison hotel and Wagamama to help fill posts.

The JobCentre has now teamed up with Premier Inn to run training, with guaranteed job interviews. The chain has 11 housekeeping jobs and two reception roles available at either Premier Inn Blossom Street or Shipton Road.

Wendy said: “We have noticed recently the number of security employers getting in touch who need more staff. That could be as a door supervisors, in retail, at Covid sites - testing and vaccination centres, at sports stadiums and events. There are lots of opportunities there for people."

The Press recently reported that security firm Gough and Kelly was recruiting after landing a deal to provide 40 stewards at the Community Stadium, alongside other contracts for customer service security and day and night-time security posts.

The JobCentre regularly holds SIA security courses, offering training in first aid, door supervisions, counter terrorism, customer service and CCTV.

Meanwhile, its next Spectator Safety Course starts on June 28. Anyone interested in either course should be aged 19 or above, unemployed and in receipt of benefit.

“It is a fantastic time to get into security with the number of jobs in the local area," said Wendy. "As things open up, more and more security and stewards are needed.

"We are trying to encourage people to look at their transferable skills. They might have worked in retail and a customer service role before. This could be an excellent new opportunity for them."

The JobCentre is also boosting the number of face-to-face meetings to help clients find jobs.

There are also more than 100 apprenticeship vacancies in and around York. Apprenticeships are open to people of any age and there are some at degree level.

The Press has teamed up with York JobCentre Plus to regularly highlight the latest vacancies, which include: