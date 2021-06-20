DEMAND is growing for more people to take on security and steward roles in York.
The vacancies have arisen after indoor hospitality reopened on May 17 in a boost to hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, which have been battered by lengthy Covid-19 restrictions, and the return of events.
“We are still working with hospitality employers,” said Wendy Mangan, of York JobCentre Plus which has run targeted training programmes with companies such as the city's new Malmaison hotel and Wagamama to help fill posts.
The JobCentre has now teamed up with Premier Inn to run training, with guaranteed job interviews. The chain has 11 housekeeping jobs and two reception roles available at either Premier Inn Blossom Street or Shipton Road.
Wendy said: “We have noticed recently the number of security employers getting in touch who need more staff. That could be as a door supervisors, in retail, at Covid sites - testing and vaccination centres, at sports stadiums and events. There are lots of opportunities there for people."
The Press recently reported that security firm Gough and Kelly was recruiting after landing a deal to provide 40 stewards at the Community Stadium, alongside other contracts for customer service security and day and night-time security posts.
The JobCentre regularly holds SIA security courses, offering training in first aid, door supervisions, counter terrorism, customer service and CCTV.
Meanwhile, its next Spectator Safety Course starts on June 28. Anyone interested in either course should be aged 19 or above, unemployed and in receipt of benefit.
“It is a fantastic time to get into security with the number of jobs in the local area," said Wendy. "As things open up, more and more security and stewards are needed.
"We are trying to encourage people to look at their transferable skills. They might have worked in retail and a customer service role before. This could be an excellent new opportunity for them."
The JobCentre is also boosting the number of face-to-face meetings to help clients find jobs.
There are also more than 100 apprenticeship vacancies in and around York. Apprenticeships are open to people of any age and there are some at degree level.
The Press has teamed up with York JobCentre Plus to regularly highlight the latest vacancies, which include:
- A manager role with Timpson Dry Cleaning and Laundry at Morrisons, Foss Islands, York.
- StrongGuard Security, York, is looking for a SIA door supervisor to work weekends and bank holidays (minimum 10 hours per week), between 9pm and 3am, with overtime available.
- Playscheme Elvington York needs woodworkers and site operatives to join its creative build and installation team which produces bespoke timber products. Training provided. Email your CV to angie@play-scheme.co.uk.
- The Yorkshire Soap Company York needs a team leader to work in its soap kitchen. Email Alison@yorkshiresoap.co.uk for more information or to apply.
- Royal Mail, Birch Park Delivery Office, needs a post person who can drive to work 25 hours a week.
- Five Guys, York needs team members to work in the restaurant. It offers contracted hours that fit around you.
- WorkwithYork is looking for assistant gardeners to start immediately to do gardening, horticultural and maintenance work.
- Marston’s York wants team members, kitchen assistant, line chef and apprentice chef.
- Guess, Designer Outlet, York, needs an assistant manager. Send your CV to york.jeans@uk.guess.eu Cross of York Fishmongers on Shambles Market, York, needs a counter assistant.
- Home Bargains at Clifton Moor needs a store manager and assistant manager
- Events by Cynosure is looking for 20 ride operators to worki weekends and school holidays at £9 per hour plus bonuses to join a dynamic team. Email becky@eventsbycynosure.com for details.