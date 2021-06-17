YOUNGSTERS at one primary school have designed their own signs to help make drivers aware of the speed limit.

About 150 pupils aged between 7 and 11 took part in the competition at Selby Primary School for new speed limit signs with the five winning designs now in place in the Flaxley Road and Charles Street area.

Assistant head Anna Clarke said: “Pupils were encouraged to design a road safety poster in 20mph zones after a number of reports of speeding in the area. The children really enjoyed taking part and some of the designs were brilliant.

“We are delighted to see the five chosen designs printed and placed on road signs around the estate. They are a great way to remind residents and visitors of the speed limits in the area and reduce the risk of serious accidents.”

In response to reports of speeding Selby District Council worked with the local Tenants and Residents Association (TARA) and the school to come up with the project. North Yorkshire County Council’s highways team approved the winning designs, provided the plates and put them in place.

Councillor Karl Arthur, who represents the Selby Barlby Division of North Yorkshire County Council and the Derwent Ward of Selby District Council, contributed £500 through his NYCC Locality Budget.

He said: “This has been a great example of collaboration between different organisations to deliver a project which I’m proud to have been part of. We are passionate about road safety initiatives and we hope this has the desired effect of reducing speeding in the area to create a safer environment for pedestrians and road users alike.”

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “This has been a really successful project and the new speed limit signs are striking to passing drivers. Our highways teams are always keen to support local projects that help to enhance road safety so we hope this brings long-lasting benefits to the local community.”

Leader of Selby District Council and Executive Member for Housing, Councillor Mark Crane, said: “It is great to see how joint working with the community and our tenants has helped to improve the Flaxley Road and Charles Street area, especially around road safety.

“It is important that we continue to work with our local tenants’ groups to ensure that we are supporting and meeting the needs of our local communities. We have many tenant groups which help shape Selby District Council’s housing service. I encourage any Selby district tenants who would like to be involved in tenant groups to get in touch with the housing team.”