YORK and North Yorkshire bus operators say they are driving forward on a mission to meet the toughest UK emission standards.

On Clean Air Day today (June 17) almost eight out of ten Cityzap, Coastliner and York & Country buses now meet UK’s toughest Clean Air Zone standards.

Parent firm Transdev’s CEO Alex Hornby said: “We are proud to be playing our part towards protecting the environment through our continuing commitment to low emission vehicles – at the same time as we continue investing in high-specification buses that our customers are proud to be seen on.

“As we continue rebuilding our regional economy beyond the pandemic, we can’t just go back to congested streets and traffic jams. Getting back to bus will help us to tackle congestion and pollution in our town and city centres – and already almost eight out of ten of our bus fleet in York and North Yorkshire now meet the toughest Euro 6 emission standards.

“We also work closely in partnership with local, regional and national authorities, and share our expertise in electric bus operation and emission-reducing technology with other bus operators.

"The West Yorkshire Bus Alliance has a target to upgrade all buses to Euro 6 standard or better in the next five years – and together, we bid successfully to the Government’s Clean Bus Technology Fund to support our £8.036 million, five-year programme to make it happen.”

Transdev’s programme to make its buses serving York and North Yorkshire compliant with low emission standards has also won financial support from regional and local authorities, including£16,000 from City of York Council.

York introduced the UK’s first voluntary Clean Air Zone covering the city centre in February last year. City of York Council worked in partnership with bus operators, including Transdev, and now all regular city centre buses are either electric or compliant with the lowest Euro 6 emissions standards.