YORK'S all electric double deckers have saved 750 tonnes of carbon emissions since they hit the streets.

First York’s fleet of all-electric double deckers used on the Park & Ride and also Service 4 route to Acomb were introduced last July and the bus operator announced its achievement to mark Clean Air Day tomorrow (June 17). It means the buses are close to meeting the halfway point in what will become an annual CO2 saving of 1,600 tonnes every year from now on.

The final Metrodecker EV in an order of 21 new vehicles from Optare, based at Sherburn-in-Elmet, entered service at the end of May. This confirmed York as the biggest zero emission Park & Ride bus fleet in the country. The network is operated by First York in partnership with City of York Council.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “This is an important landmark and demonstrates what we will achieve every year in creating cleaner air on the city’s streets. Sustainable travel has to be part of York’s green recovery from the pandemic and will also help to reduce congestion, again making further improvements in air quality.

“We firmly believe these environmental benefits will increasingly be recognised by our customers, whether local or visitors, as bus usage returns and continues to play its role in supporting the economy and daily life.”

To encourage more motorists to try the Park & Ride and support Clean Air Day this Thursday 17 June First York is making an adult return fare free for new customers who download the First Bus app and buy a ticket using the code CLEANAIR2021. This is valid for new customers only from any of the five sites: Monk’s Cross, Grimston Bar, Askham Bar, Rawcliffe Bar and Designer Outlet.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change said: “York has bold targets for reducing carbon impact and taking steps to tackle climate change. This challenge requires bold action and I am delighted to see the steps that have been taken here to improve local air quality and reduce York’s carbon footprint.

“One year on from introducing the country’s first voluntary clean air zone and fully electrifying the Park and Ride service, we can see these changes are benefitting the city with improvements to air quality, positive carbon impacts and making York a cleaner, greener place to work, visit and live.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport said: “This week families across the city are taking part in Walk to School Week, coinciding with the national Clean Air Day this Thursday, to make a conscious decision to travel to and from school more sustainably to improve local air quality and protect the health of our children.

“It’s great that ahead of Clean Air Day, we get to mark this one year milestone for public transport in the city and celebrate the long term improvements to our air quality and environment, that electrification has made.”