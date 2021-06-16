A VICTORIAN themed village store and tea room in a village near York has gone on the market after its owners decided to retire.

Frank and Rosa Di Lorenzo have run The Old School in Rufforth for a decade and say it has been a ‘privilege and an honour’ to serve their local community and surrounding area, especially as they have made many new friends and colleagues.

“However, Rosa and I now feel, after having made a difficult decision, to retire and are looking forward to a new chapter in our lives,” said Frank.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support throughout the last decade.”

He said the store and tea room was opened in 2011 by the oldest resident and the youngest school pupil in Rufforth.

He said the village had been without a shop for two years at that time, which had caused great inconvenience especially for those without transport.

Frank, then a recently retired villager, said they saw the opportunity to create a family business, which would benefit the community.

Agent and chartered surveyor John Hornsby, of Acomb, said: “The availability of this charming business comprising of an Victorian themed village store with a delightful tea room / cafe attached, presents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a lifestyle business which is currently run on deliberately restricted hours and which therefore offers great scope for further business expansion.

“The beautifully fitted premises is complemented by a spacious outside seating area which can accommodate around 30 covers, along with a good sized private car park.

“The business is to be offered by way of a new lease and has an asking price of £89,950.”