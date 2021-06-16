OUSE View Care Home went the extra mile to give a little back the community by donating to local food bank York City Church.
During their long-awaited residents and relatives meeting last month, Ouse View sent out a message to all families of loved ones in the home to ask for their support in building a box of two for the monthly food bank donation.
Pauline Hodgson, general manager at Ouse View Care Home, said: “Building up these baskets for the food bank was such a great thing for us to be able to do.
“It’s for such an important cause at the York City Church where they have weekly food banks, we hope to help out where we can over the years to come. Another huge thank-you to the relatives of our residents, and staff, for such generous donations.”
Ouse View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care and specialist dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.