A YOUNG boy from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award - as he continues to work hard with fundraising.

Finlay Price, from Heworth, has been nominated for this year’s Child of the Year award.

Finlay, 10, lives with a sprengel shoulder and fused vertebrae in his neck. But, despite this, he continues to take every opportunity given to him.

Over the past year, he has had many hospital appointments, including a ten-day stay involving neurosurgery at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI).

Following recovery, Finlay decided that he would like to fundraise for the Children’s Neurosurgery department, and set himself the challenge of cycling 100 miles in 30 days, which he succeeded in completing

Finlay had set himself a fundraising target of £100, but actually achieved an amazing total of £2,275.

Since then Finlay has returned to the hospital to deliver a box of goodies including four iPads, crafting supplies and Lego welcome gifts for patients.

Paul Edwards, headteacher at Scarcroft Primary School, which Finlay attends, nominated his pupil for the award.

“We are very proud of Finlay’s achievement and think that he deserves consideration for a Community Pride Award”, Mr Edwards said.

Speaking on her son's nomination, Finlay's mum, Sarah Price, said: "We are incredibly proud of Finlay’s achievements and are delighted that he has been nominated for the award.

"The last couple of years have been really challenging for Finlay, and his surgery in the first lockdown required enormous strength of character and resilience.

"As a family we really wanted to support the ongoing work of Children’s Neurosurgery at LGI, and thank the staff who cared for him so brilliantly."

As well as Child of the Year, there will be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Health Service Hero, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Best Community Project.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN, or on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.